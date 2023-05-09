Muscat: At the end of the first quarter of 2023, the state's general budget recorded a financial surplus amounting to about OMR 450 million, compared to a surplus of OMR 357 million in the same period of 2022, the Ministry of Finance said.



The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it had paid, by the end of the first quarter of this year, more than 325 million OMR from the private sector dues received through the financial system, with the full documentary cycle.



The financial performance bulletin issued by the Ministry of Finance indicated that the state's general revenues increased by 6 percent until the end of the first quarter of 2023, recording about OMR 3 billion and 217 million, compared to recording OMR 3 billion and 25 million in the same period of 2022.



“This is mainly due to the increase in oil and current revenues, which constitute about 53 percent and 25 percent of total public revenues,” the ministry said.



The bulletin indicated that net oil revenues witnessed, until the end of the first quarter of this year, an increase of 9 percent, recording about one billion and 707 million OMR, compared to collecting one billion and 565 million OMR until the end of the first quarter of 2022.



“This is driven by an increase in the average price per barrel achieved by about $85 and an increase in average production to about 1,063 thousand barrels per day,” the ministry added