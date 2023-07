The Sultanate of Oman’s gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices recorded an increase of 4.7 per cent to reach OMR8.70 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The GDP at constant price was OMR8.36 billion in the first quarter of 2022, according to the initial data issued by the National Centre of Statistics and Information (NCSI).

