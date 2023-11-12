In the face of a complex global economic landscape, the Sultanate of Oman’s recent performance, as detailed in the Allianz Trade report, stands out as a testament to its robust economic policies and strategic vision. Despite the myriad challenges confronting the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including high food and fuel prices, financial tightening, and the extraordinary uncertainty brought about by geopolitical tensions, Oman’s economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience and foresight.

While countries in the MENA region are experiencing exacerbated fiscal pressures at a time when policy space is constrained due to the pandemic, Oman has navigated these challenges with an adept hand. The nation’s fiscal surplus of 7.5 per cent of GDP in 2022 is a salient indicator of its sound fiscal management, especially when compared to the region’s history of fiscal responses that often led to increased budget rigidity and diminished equity.

Oman’s strategic approach has been to mitigate the impact of rising commodity prices through targeted and well-planned policy responses, rather than resorting to the generalised price subsidies that have historically led to adverse fiscal outcomes in the region. This reflects a discerning use of fiscal space and a continuation of the country’s progressive subsidy reform journey.

With a current account surplus of 5.2 per cent of GDP in 2022, Oman has reversed the trend of deficits and is building a strong foundation for economic stability. This is a significant achievement in a region where economies are buffeted by the confluence of global slowdown and commodity price volatility.

On the labour front, Oman’s reforms are pivotal. The introduction of a new labour law in July 2023, which incentivises the hiring of Omani nationals in the private sector, is a strategic move to reduce reliance on expatriate labour and boost national employment. This is particularly important as Oman, like its regional peers, strives to balance the need for economic diversification with the imperative of creating job opportunities for its citizens.

Economically, Oman’s reliance on hydrocarbons is being strategically managed. Accounting for approximately 35 per cent of GDP, the energy sector remains significant, but diversification efforts are yielding tangible results. The petrochemical project expansion and the landmark LNG deal with Germany signify Oman’s commitment to broadening its economic base and ensuring sustainable growth.

The banking sector in Oman underscores the country’s broader economic stability. With a rebound in profitability and robust capital and liquidity buffers, the sector is well-positioned to support economic growth and weather global financial shocks.

Infrastructure development, a key driver of economic diversification, is seeing significant investment in Oman. New roads, rail, and port projects are not only enhancing domestic connectivity but also integrating Oman more closely with the economies of the Gulf and beyond. These projects are essential for the growth of the logistics sector and are a strategic complement to the nation’s broader economic development goals.

In conclusion, the combination of Oman’s fiscal surplus, controlled inflation, labour market reforms, strategic diversification, and solid banking sector performance positions the country as a beacon of stability and growth in the MENA region. By maintaining a steady course and investing in future-proof economic strategies, Oman is setting a course to not only navigate the present challenges but also to thrive in the years to come.

