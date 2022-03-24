Oman will “exploit” its high revenues from oil to pay the country’s public debt, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Moazam, the Gulf state’s ruler said.

The country’s oil revenues will also be spent on development projects implemented by the government, the ruler said in a meeting with sheikhs on Wednesday, Oman News Agency reported.

“Oil and energy prices started to rise and reached record numbers, and for us as an oil-exporting country, it is [a good thing], but at the same time, the prices of commodities and goods will rise,” the ruler said. “We will exploit the high oil revenues as much as possible to get rid of the state’s public debt,” he added.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com