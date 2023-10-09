Riyadh: Within the framework of the visit of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, held an official session of talks in Riyadh on Sunday with HH Prince Badr bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The talks discussed an array of topics pertaining to culture and joint cooperation between the two countries in the cultural field.

On the sidelines of the visit, HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said and HH Prince Badr bin Abdullah Al Saud signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and the KSA Ministry of Culture. The MoU aims to promote cultural cooperation and exchange between the two countries in various cultural areas.

The MoU covers developing the Omani-Saudi cultural cooperation in areas of heritage, arts of architecture and design, visual arts, performing arts, literature, books, publishing activities, language and translation, costumes, Islamic decorations, arts of traditional cuisine and films.

The MoU is also related to exchanging expertise pertaining to regulations and policies governing the cultural sector, as well as implementing the UNESCO conventions joined by the two countries. Further, the MoU also deals with exchanging participation in cultural festivals and activities organized in the two countries, facilitating communication among cultural agencies and intellectuals, enhancing joint strategic projects in diverse cultural fields and projects related to preservation of all forms of heritage.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).