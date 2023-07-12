Muscat: At a cost of more than OMR 4 million, nine agreements have been signed to implement a number of service and developmental projects in the various wilayats of Al Dhahirah Governorate.

The agreements included nine projects, as follows: duplication and development of the commercial area in the Wilayat of Dhank (the first phase) with a length of 4.5 kms, and three agreements to provide consulting services and final designs for the views of the three Wilayats (Ibri, Yanqul and Dhank), and an agreement for the maintenance of internal roads in the Wilayat of Ibri. In addition to the agreement for the maintenance of internal roads in Yanqul and Dhank.

The agreements also included a consultancy services agreement for the design of internal roads in the Wilayat of Ibri (with a length of 60 km), a consultancy services agreement for the design of internal roads in the Wilayat of Yanqul (with a length of 20 km), and an agreement for consulting services for the design of internal roads in the Wilayat of Dhank (with a length of 20 km).

These agreements come within the framework of the governorate’s development programmes and the development of infrastructure, and within the framework of implementing the Al Dhahirah Governorate plan of projects for the years 2023-2024.

