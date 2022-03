Muscat: The Royal Oman Police(ROP) has announced the start of operating the new Hatta land port, which links the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The opening of the new land part is part of the security system plan to manage land, air, and seaports to facilitate the smooth movement of travelers from both sides.

