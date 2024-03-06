The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has announced flexible work hours as well as remote work, wherever possible, for units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus during Ramadan.

A statement issued by MoL said, ‘In the public sector, the official work hours will be 9am to 2 pm, 7am to 12pm, 8am to 1pm or 10am to 3pm. A unit may implement remote work where possible, but at least 50 per cent in-person attendance is must.’

‘Working hours in the private sector companies and establishments for Muslims during the Holy Month of Ramadan will be reduced to six hours per day, equivalent to 30 hours per week,’ it stated.

