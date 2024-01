Khalid Hashel Al Muselhi, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs received on Monday Marcel De Vink, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

During the meeting, the two sides touched on the bilateral relations and underscored the two countries’ keenness to boost cooperation in various fields.

Times of Oman