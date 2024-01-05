Oman is the most affordable tax-free country to relocate to in 2024, with a relocation score of 7.92. according to research by award-winning expat insurance provider William Russell.

Oman is the cheapest country to purchase or rent an apartment in, as it boasts the lowest monthly living costs. It is also the third cheapest country for monthly utility bills, costing around £83 ($103). The team at William Russell has ranked popular tax-free destinations based on relocation cost factors such as flights, rent and utility bills to reveal the world’s most affordable tax-free countries to relocate to this year.

Kuwait is the second most affordable tax-free country to move to this year, with a relocation score of 6.49. Single economy flights to the country range from £131 to £544 and Kuwait is also the second most affordable country for both monthly costs and utility bills.

Bahrain in third place

Bahrain ranks in third place as the most affordable tax-free country to relocate to in 2024, earning a relocation score of 6.36. Bahrain is the second cheapest country to purchase an apartment in, costing £139 ($173) per square metre, on average. It is also the fifth most affordable country for both monthly costs and utility bills.

Vanuatu is the least affordable tax-free country for expats to live in 2024, with a relocation score of 2.08. Monthly costs are around £896 ($1,113) and utility bills are approximately £160 ($198) per month on average. However, the average monthly net salary in Vanuatu is just £496 ($616).

Popular relocation spot the UAE ranked as the fourth most affordable tax-free country, with monthly costs of around £772 ($959), while the average monthly net salary in the UAE is around £2,797 ($3,474).

Desired holiday destinations, the Maldives and the Bahamas are also among the most affordable tax-free countries. The Maldives ranked in 6th place, with the Bahamas following behind in 8th place.-

