Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) has announced a remarkable 66% increase in its revenue for the year 2023, totalling about RO30mn, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the ministry disclosed the disbursement of over RO216mn to the private sector for development projects under its supervision within the same period.

Fahd bin Salem al Hinai, Director General of Administrative and Financial Affairs at the MTCIT, emphasised the ministry’s commitment to timely payments to the private sector upon the completion of the documentary cycle, facilitated by the Ministry of Finance’s unified financial system.

These financial allocations were directed towards construction and maintenance of roads, including repairs of damage inflicted by adverse weather conditions, as well as funding digital transformation projects and initiatives within the communications and information technology sector.

In an effort to enhance skills and knowledge among its workforce, the ministry conducted 230 programmes and training workshops in 2023.

These included a range of specialised, general administrative, technical, and leadership programmes, alongside distance training sessions.

More than 1,916 employees from various divisions of the ministry benefited from these educational opportunities, reflecting MTCIT’s dedication to continuous learning and professional development.

Hinai further highlighted the introduction of new systems aimed at streamlining the execution and evaluation of training programmes, ensuring high standards of quality and performance.

In terms of employment, MTCIT welcomed 103 new staff members in 2023, including 78 on permanent contracts and 25 on an experience basis, across its various divisions.

Notably, technical roles within the ministry’s sectors saw a 97% Omanisation rate, underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to empowering local talent.

