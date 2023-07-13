Muscat: The Ministry of Labor and the Royal Oman Police signed a number of joint cooperation programmes in the Employment Training Initiative and the Employment and Recruitment Support Programme.

The agreements aim to train citizens on the job and specialised training, with the aim of enhancing human capabilities in various fields of work in the military and security agencies and contributing to the service of the nation, and in continuation of the implementation of operational initiatives.

These agreements also come as an affirmation of the integration of the national efforts and the effective partnership between the Ministry of Labour and the military and security authorities, and their translation on the ground by providing an opportunity for Omani youth to contribute to the homeland development.

The Ministry of Labour and the Royal Oman Police are constantly keen to find job opportunities to employ a number of job seekers in many specialisations and fields, including military, technical, and other professions.

