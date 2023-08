The volume of investments attracted by Khazaen Economic City in Barka till the end of June 2023 stood at OMR316 million ($821 million). Statistics issued by Khazaen Economic City showed that the value of foreign investments amounted to OMR186 million, while the value of local investments amounted to OMR130 million.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).