Muscat: His Excellency Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, discussed with His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Republic of India, in a phone call today, the relations of bilateral cooperation and coordination between the two countries in a number of initiatives of common interest.

The two ministers also discussed the painful humanitarian situation and developments in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings. They agreed on the necessity of providing humanitarian needs, and the importance of reducing the escalation of the crisis. They stressed breaking the cycle of violence and terrorism from all parties, and advancing efforts to achieve a two-state solution, a just and comprehensive peace. Ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories in accordance with international law was also agreed upon.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).