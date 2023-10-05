Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) organised here on Wednesday the Oman-Germany Business Forum.

The forum focuses on several sectors, namely transport, logistics, renewable energy, tourism, real estate, construction, petrochemicals, health and advocacy.

On the sidelines of the forum, several B2B meetings were held between Omani and German businesspeople. Those meetings aimed at boosting cooperation and enhancing business relations, as well as exchanging expertise and information.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).