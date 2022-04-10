The issue of domestic workers is still a protracted crisis which showed its ugly face at the start of the Corona pandemic. The number of domestic workers has decreased, according to official statistics, by about 75,000 domestic workers in just one year, from December 2020 to December 2021, reports Al-Qabas daily. Labor market statistics issued by the Central Administration of Statistics showed that the number of domestics was 593,684 male and female workers until last December while their number was more than 668,000 in December 2020.

The statistic revealed the Indian labor was the highest, and its number in December 2021 was about 279,000, more than the Filipino labor, which came in second with 135,400, then the Bangladeshi labor 76,800 and in the fourth place came Sri Lankan which about 64,400. The Nepalese labor came in fifth place with about 11,451, then the Ethiopians with 10,689, then the Indonesian with 2,407, and the labor from Benin with 1,583, from Pakistan 1,580, and from the Sudan 1,331.

