Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, met with Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE.

During the meeting, she congratulated India for successfully hosting and presiding over the G20 summit in New Delhi and commended its leading role in uniting international efforts and achieving common interests, in both economic and environmental domains.

The two sides discussed strategic relations between the countries and ways to enhance and develop them, reflecting the strong bonds of friendship between the two nations. Various initiatives in sectors such as culture, education, and others were also discussed.

Al Kaabi emphasised that relations and partnerships between the UAE and the Republic of India have strengthened significantly in recent times across various fields, including culture, renewable energy, healthcare, food security, science, technology and education, with progress attributed to the visions of the leadership of both countries and their unwavering support for collaboration that serves the interests of both countries and their key sectors.