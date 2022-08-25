RIYADH — The value of non-oil exports (including re-exports) during June 2022 reached SR30 billion, compared to SR24 billion during June 2021, with an increase of SR6 billion, a percentage of 26.8%, new data from The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) showed.



According to the International Trade Publication in Saudi Arabia for the month of June 2022, the value of merchandise exports in Saudi Arabia during June 2022 reached SR148 billion, compared to SR84 billion during June 2021, with an increase of SR64 billion, a percentage of 75.2%.



The publication results indicated that the value of oil exports during June 2022 reached SR118 billion, compared to SR61 billion during June 2021, with an increase of SR57 billion, a percentage of 94.1%.



The value of merchandise imports in Saudi Arabia during June 2022 reached SR60 billion, compared to SR47 billion during June 2021, with an increase of SR13 billion, a percentage of 28.9%.



On the other hand, the merchandise exports in Saudi Arabia during the second quarter of 2022 reached SR430 billion, compared to SR232 billion during the second quarter of 2021, with an increase of SR198 billion, a percentage of 85.1%.



The value of oil exports during the second quarter of 2022 reached (SR344 billion), compared to SR166 billion during the second quarter of 2021, with an increase of SR178 billion, a percentage of 106.5%.



The non-oil exports (including re-exports) during the second quarter of 2022 reached SR86 billion, compared to SR66 billion during the second quarter of 2021, with an increase of SR20 billion, a percentage of 31.0%.



The value of imports during the second quarter of 2022 reached SR171 billion, compared to SR140 billion during the second quarter of 2021, with an increase of SR31 billion, a percentage of 21.7%.

