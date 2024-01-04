A number of new UAE ambassadors today took their legal oath before President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These appointments include ambassadors to various nations, as well as to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

During the oath-taking ceremony at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President extended his best wishes to the ambassadors in their new roles. He urged them to fully dedicate themselves to enhancing the UAE's relations with their respective host countries, emphasising the importance of expanding mutual interests at all levels.

His Highness underscored the UAE’s commitment to fostering effective global partnerships, stressing the crucial role played by its ambassadors and representatives abroad in achieving this objective.

The oath was taken by Fahad Mohammed Salem Kardous Al Ameri as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain; Ibrahim Salem Humaid Al Alawi as Ambassador to the Republic of Peru; Abdulrahman Ahmed Sultan Issa Al Jaber as Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria; and Ali Abdullah Juma Al Haj Al Ali as Ambassador to UNESCO.

The newly appointed ambassadors expressed their deep appreciation for the confidence placed in them by the leadership to represent the UAE abroad. They committed to working diligently to enhance the nation's relations with their respective host countries while upholding the UAE's fundamental values of cooperation and peace on both the regional and international stages.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi. Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.