DUBAI - A total of 16.6% more new industrial licences were granted in Abu Dhabi in the year to June than in the same period of 2021/22, the government's media office said on Tuesday.

The rise coincided with the first year of operation of the emirate's new industrial strategy, it said.

Capital investments by manufacturers operating in the UAE emirate grew by 12.42 billion dirhams ($3.38 billion) to 384.06 billion dirhams over the same period.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

