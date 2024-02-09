Several officials affirmed that the National ICV Programme has continued, since its launch within “Projects of the 50” under the umbrella of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), to achieve qualitative milestones that have contributed to the UAE’s industrial development, attracting local and foreign investments, and supporting the sustainable growth of the national economy.

This came in statements on the occasion of the adoption of a new logo for the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme through collaboration between MoIAT and strategic partners in both the public and private sectors.

Dr. Saleh Al Hashmi, Head of Commercial Affairs and In-Country Value Promotion at ADNOC, said, “ADNOC is proud to be a key enabler of the National In-Country Value Programme. Since 2018, we have driven AED187 billion back into the UAE economy and created 11,500 jobs for UAE Nationals in the private sector. We are also supporting the Make it in the Emirates initiative and creating a wealth of local manufacturing opportunities for the private sector, as we work towards our target to manufacture AED70 billion of industrial products in the UAE by 2027. We will continue collaborating with MoIAT to empower local industries and enhance the UAE’s industrial base.”

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), said, “The council is committed to enhancing cooperation with its strategic partners to support and enable the National ICV Programme’s objectives, especially increasing the amount of Emirati talent working in private sector companies. In March 2023, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to create 500 training and job opportunities for local talent as part of the Industrialist Programme. Under the agreement, the three entities will align the skills of Emiratis with factories’ requirements, enabling them to thrive in the industrial and advanced technology sector.”

Al Mazrouei also highlighted the council’s participation in the Make it in the Emirates Forum to support initiatives that empower local talent, developing capabilities and skills to drive the vital sector’s growth and expansion.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said, “As a partner to the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and a key player in the ICV programme, we take pride in the significant milestones achieved by this national initiative. We firmly believe that the ICV programme is a key catalyst driving growth and value across sectors especially healthcare. The only way we can fulfil our shared ambition of positioning the UAE as a global healthcare capital is by bolstering local industries, increasing internal resilience, and future-proofing our healthcare systems.

"Recognising that we are already a part of the 4th Industrial Revolution, we are future-proofing our healthcare system for a world of Technological Singularity. This involves enhancing the self-sufficiency of domestic products and establishing infrastructure through the adoption of advanced technologies, enabling us to lead the way to global competitiveness. PureHealth is dedicated to contributing to the enhancement of the sector, and we extend our commitment to actively support local healthcare manufacturing capabilities.”