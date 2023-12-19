THE NUMBER of Omanis who are now working past their retirement age is increasing every year as both men and women are discovering something new to keep them going in their twilight years.

According to official statistics both in the ministries of manpower and commerce, about 34 percent of Omanis who retired between 2018 to 2023 are engaged either in a part time job or establishing a business of their own.

And that number is expected to grow consistently in the coming years as more retired people refuse to stay at home doing nothing. Many Omanis now see the concept of retirement of grey hair people sitting at home, sipping coffee and watching television is a complete ‘waste of time.’

Perhaps with the advancement of medicine that keep people healthier to live longer encourage the officially retired people to continue with their contributions to the society. But on closer scrutiny, the official retirement age in Oman is five years younger than in most countries. The retirement age in Oman is 60 where in most countries is 65 while countries like the United Kingdom is pushing it upward.

Most Omanis I talked to, both men and women, think 60 is too young to sit at home looking at the cobwebs growing on their ceilings. But what do medical experts say about pushing the retirement age indefinitely? They agree that it is good for our mental faculties to keep going as long as it does not stress us up. But talking about work stress, young people are prone to it with office deadlines, anyway. Most of them would like an independent business so that they can work at their own pace.

That is exactly what older people are doing now after retirement. Establishing a small business to keep them going. This way, they can keep working at their own pace and in full control of their routine. Medical experts support it, too. Staying at home doing nothing has many implications. Not only the body decays but the mental status deteriorates, too. Senility starts to settle in and dementia is not far off.

There is a wider choice of keeping busy after the age of 60, not just part-time employment or a business. Volunteering work, charity or mentoring young people are worthy paths for them to get into.

These tasks can offer a retired person a new challenge that they did not have the time to get into while they were working. The concept that ‘I have enough money’ is no longer an excuse. Playing golf or travelling around may not be enough to stimulate the brain. Besides, not every retired person want to get into that path.

There is also the health issues when you grow old when the body cannot tolerate all the sporting activities. But the mind can still think and retain the life experiences that can be passed to the younger generation. Again, it is all in the mind and not in the bones. No one wants to hear your creaking bones but the thoughts in your mind.

Whatever it is, we certainly know now retirement is not as we know it. We can all contribute, no matter what age we are, to the society to help young people get the right experience.

