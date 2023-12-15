The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has revoked the licenses of two domestic worker recruitment agencies – Emirates International Centre for Domestic Workers and Al Shamsi Domestic Workers Services – for failing to comply with the obligations stipulated in the Domestic Workers Law, its executive regulations, and resolutions related to their implementation, which safeguards the rights of all contractual parties – employers, recruitment agencies and domestic workers.

MoHRE instructed the owners of the two agencies who had their licenses revoked to settle the status of their workers, fulfil their obligations, and pay any fines that were due until the date of license cancellation. Relevant local authorities were also notified to take the necessary actions against the two agencies.

In a statement, the Ministry added, “Domestic worker recruitment agencies must adhere to the legislation issued to regulate their operations, which ultimately serves to improve the services they provide to employers and families, as well as safeguarding the rights of all parties, including employers, domestic workers, and recruitment agencies.”

MoHRE said that it will “not be lenient in implementing legal procedures against any domestic worker recruitment agencies found to be in violation of the law.”

The Ministry applauded domestic worker recruitment agencies that comply with legislation and regulations, provide outstanding services to their clients, and ensure a healthy and safe environment for all workers, calling on employers to deal exclusively with agencies authorised by the Ministry, which are listed on its official website www.mohre.gov.ae.

The MoHRE called on customers to contact its call centre at 600590000 to report any negative practices or share feedback on domestic worker recruitment agencies, cautioning against dealing with unlicensed agencies, which carries legal consequences.