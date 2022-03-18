ABU DHABI- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, is heading a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Defence visiting South Korea, in response to an official invitation from Suh Wook, Minister of National Defence of South Korea.

The visit completes the meetings of the 9th UAE-Korea Supreme Military Joint Committee, which aims at enhancing the bilateral ties between the two countries.

During their meeting, the two sides highlighted the importance of strengthening their cooperation in defence affairs and defence industries, and discussed several issues of mutual concern, to achieve regional stability and international peace and security.

Al Bowardi highlighted the strong overall relations between the two friendly countries, most notably in the area of defence, stressing that they have strong and distinguished ties.

He also highlighted the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to encourage cooperation in organising military exercises and the exchange of technical and technological expertise to advance the defence industries of the two countries, expressing his keenness to reinforce their bilateral ties and upgrade them to a strategic partnership.