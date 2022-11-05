RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Envoy Adel Aljubeir met with ambassadors of EU countries accredited to the Kingdom.



During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation between the Kingdom and the European Union in various fields, in addition to clarifying the Kingdom's viewpoint on regional and international issues.



They also discussed aspects of enhancing joint coordination on many issues related to the environment and climate change, and the international efforts made in this regard.

