Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the Ministerial Development Council held its meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, addressing a number of legislations, policies and initiatives to further advance the government work ecosystem.

During the meeting, the Council discussed proposals aiming at developing a new academic model for a number of UAE Public Higher Education Institutions, and supporting a number of strategic sectors including the trade sector, as well as enhancing the public health, and regulating legal counseling and advocacy professions.

The Council also reviewed a number of governmental plans and programs adopted by the UAE in the lead-up to COP28, in addition to discussing the results of the UAE space sector’s economic survey.

The meeting discussed the latest developments of the modern agricultural sector and the results of the new weekly work system. The Council reviewed a number of government reports for the year 2022.