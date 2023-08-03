The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, unveils a refined Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) model, further enabling businesses across Abu Dhabi to utilise the authority’s initiatives and programmes as a channel to maximise CSR budgets and actively give back to the local community.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an provides an unparalleled opportunity for corporates across Abu Dhabi to simplify and achieve their social goals associated with their responsibility contribution and Sustainability Development Goals (SDG)s, allowing more budget and time to be dedicated directly to the social programmes, which increases the social impact made by the corporation.

Ma’an’s key role is to facilitate these projects and deploy funds as necessary to ensure a successful outcome. 100 percent of the contributions received by Ma’an go towards the social programmes and initiatives as agreed by the contributor, disclosing the impact to involved beneficiaries.

More than 700,000 individuals in Abu Dhabi have benefited from Ma’an’s programmes and initiatives, which demonstrates its widespread social impact on the emirate.

Focused on addressing critical social priorities across sectors including health, education, environment, social and infrastructure, Ma’an serves the evolving needs of the community and promotes social responsibility both among individuals and corporations. Corporates can choose from a range of 30 programmes and initiatives, tailored to benefit a key social priority in Abu Dhabi

“Corporates can play a critical role in maximising the breadth of our impact by channelling their CSR budgets to support social priorities that are in line with their organisational values. It is imperative for them to understand their role in the collective and the effect their actions can have on the development of an active and socially inclusive society,” said Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an. “Ensuring the success of our programmes and bringing long-term positive impact to communities also requires deployment of resources, which is why partnerships are at the heart of the work we do. Every individual effort can make an important contribution to amplify the development of an engaged and collaborative community.”

Additionally, Ma’an lays strong emphasis on recognising and showcasing corporates and individuals for their CSR contributions. This year, the authority launched the Abu Dhabi Social Responsibility Label, a government recognition that acknowledges the key role played by the corporate contributors in supporting social priorities in Abu Dhabi

including:

Social: These projects aim at creating an inclusive and cohesive society in Abu Dhabi, building integrated communities, and ensuring a decent standard of living for all community members.

Health: Initiatives including facilitating therapeutic, preventive & rehabilitative care to ensure the required healthcare for all community members by stimulating growth in medical services and equipment is provided.

Education: Programmes are designed to provide distinctive and appropriate opportunities for all learners to access education services and support developing the education sector in Abu Dhabi, in addition to promoting a culture of creativity, sustainability and excellence

Environment: Support protecting the environment through innovative and impact-oriented environmental projects, in collaboration with success partners and the community.

Infrastructure: These initiatives help in creating an ideal living environment for Abu Dhabi citizen and residents with all facilities and services aiming to provide a high quality of life.

In order to efficiently facilitate the process of accepting and directing the contributions received, Ma’an has launched an application that will allow public and private sector and individuals to assign their contributions to a programme of initiative of their choice without paying any administrative fees to the Authority.

Committed to actualising its programmes with trust and transparency, Ma’an issues an impact report annually on its website that highlights all the programmes and initiatives launched in the year and underlines the significant impact it has made on the beneficiaries as well as its continued efforts to empower the growth and development of the Third Sector.

Over the past three years, Ma’an has raised nearly AED 517 million from various institutions and individuals, ensuring long-term positive impact across the multicultural society of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra regions.

As more companies realise the impact of social progress on organisational success, Ma’an’s human-centred approach to transform the Abu Dhabi community into a cohesive, sustainable, and productive society has gained vital momentum.

Last year, the value of financial allocations provided by Ma’an to social institutions, projects, and entrepreneurs exceeded AED 78.1million.