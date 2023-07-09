RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced that the localization of a number of professions and activities with specific percentages in Madinah and Jazan have come into force on Saturday.

This comes within the Regional Localization Program that MHRSD is implementing in partnership with the both Municipalities of Madinah and Jazan.

The program aims to provide further stimulating and productive job opportunities for Saudi men and women, and increase their participation rate in the labor market.

The localization percentage in the restaurants activities in Madinah regions is 40%, which includes a full-service restaurant, banquet kitchens, fast food shops and juices shops.

While localization of 50% in Madinah includes the activities in cafes and ice cream shops.

The activities of wholesale outlets for food and beverages have also been localized by 50%, except the professions of cleaning, freight and unloading, provided that their percentage does not exceed 20% of the workers.

MHRSD clarified that the exempted activities from the localization in Madinah's cafes and restaurants are: cafeterias, caterings, catering contractors; caterers; canteens and cafeterias in factories, offices, hospitals, schools, restaurants and cafes inside hotels, apartments and hotel villas.

In Jazan region, MHRSD said that the percentage of the localization is 70% from the total workers in the activities of service outlets providing the activity of advertising agencies in sales outlets.

Moreover, it includes outlets providing services of fixing and maintaining personal computers and laptops, with the exception of the professions of cleaning worker and freight and unloading worker.

MHRSD said that a number of professions in the operation and maintenance of passenger ferries have been limited to Saudis.

They include sea attendant; ticket clerk; accounts clerk; accounts assistant; financial clerk; marketing specialist; cashier/salesman; purchasing representative; with the exception of the professions of cleaning worker and freight and unloading worker.

MHRSD has issued a guide for each region in Saudi Arabia, in which it clarifies the details of localization, professions and percentages required for each activity on its website.

It also stressed the need for establishments to adhere to and abide by the application of provisions, in order to avoid the regular penalties that will be applied against violators.

The Ministry confirmed that it will provide a package of stimulations and support in terms of supporting the private sector establishments to assist them in employing Saudis, which include supporting the process of searching for appropriate workers, supporting the necessary training process, and many others.

It will also give the establishments priority to benefit from all its available localization support programs, as well as support and employment programs through the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF).

