BEIRUT - Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Saturday that Kuwait has been assisting brothers in Lebanon throughout decades.

This came in a statement made by Mikati following a remark by Lebanese Minister of Trade and Economy Amin Salam on rebuilding wheat silos at Beirut's port and his call for Kuwait and His Highness the Amir for help.

Mikati affirmed the deep-rooted relations between Lebanon and Kuwait, and their peoples.

Moreover, the premier reiterated that Lebanon respects the principle of not interfering into domestic affairs of all countries.

He indicated that Kuwait takes decisions in line with constitutional, legal and institutional standards that show a deep-rooted political civilization in Kuwaiti society.

