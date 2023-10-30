The UAE has moved fast and changed its policies to adapt to the last decade, which “has not been easy”, its Minister of Economy said at the start of the Alternative Investment Management (AIM) Summit in Dubai on Monday.

In response to the question on the impact of the Israel-Gaza conflict, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said the period since the Arab Spring “hadn’t been easy” for the region.

But the UAE had navigated it by looking for opportunities, moving fast on policies, such as changing the requirements for UAE national ownership of companies.

The country had also worked closely with the G20 and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), he said.

In his opening speech, Al Marri said the country’s economy had grown by 3.7% in the first half of 2023, with non-oil growth of 5.9%, saying: “While it may seem modest, it was higher than any other economy in the GCC.”

He said inflation was running at 2%, interest rates at 5.4% and unemployment at 2.7%.

On the issue of the Israel-Gaza conflict, he said: “We want a ceasefire, we want stopping of the killing of civilians, we want a two-state solution. We want East Jerusalem to be the capital of Palestine. That is where the UAE stands globally.

“We also need peace, and the region needs to slow down what is happening,” he said.

“And we need to be very mature in taking decisions, that is where the UAE is.”

Investment opportunities in the UAE remain as attractive as ever, he added, and the UAE is always looking for new business and investment.

