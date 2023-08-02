Kuwait's parliament on Wednesday approved the draft budget for the year 2023/24, which forecasts a fiscal deficit of 6.8 billion dinars ($22.13 billion), the deputy speaker of the National Assembly said.

The budget had been discussed by parliament’s budget and final account committee, and is based on an assumed average oil price of $70 a barrel.

Total budget spending is projected at 26.3 billion dinars while total revenue is estimated at 19.5 billion dinars in the fiscal year, which started in April, of which oil revenues are estimated at 17.2 billion dinars.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Rachna Uppal)