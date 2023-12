Kuwait's new emir, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, accepted the cabinet's resignation on Wednesday, state news agency (KUNA) reported.

The cabinet will continue as a caretaker government until a new one is formed, KUNA added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the late emir's son, had handed the cabinet's resignation in to Sheikh Meshal earlier, after the new emir was sworn in before parliament.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely)