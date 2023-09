KUWAIT - Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah will visit China later this month, the state news agency (KUNA) reported on Thursday.

Kuwait's defence minister met the Chinese ambassador in Kuwait in preparation for the crown prince's visit during which he will lead a delegation that includes his country's foreign minister and oil minister.

