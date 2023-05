KUWAIT - Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a phone call from Saudi counterpart Faisal Farahan Al-Saud and discussed the tightly-knit relations between the two nations.

The two also touched on the results of Amman consultative meeting held between Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi on the Syrian matter, with the participation of Syrian top diplomat.

