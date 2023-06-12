RIYADH - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday met with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the second ministerial meeting for the Arab League countries and small developing Pacific nations held in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the strong bilateral ties between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, ways to enhance those ties and common efforts to strengthen international cooperation in the upcoming events, prioritizing the support for Saudi Arabia in Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

