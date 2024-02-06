His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah said the action program of his government is based on the three pillars of justice, security and sustainability.

"The government is finalizing its action program as a prelude to tabling it to the National Assembly for endorsement as per Article 98 of the Constitution," he said during his meeting with editors in chief of local dailies on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

"The axis of justice focuses on how to address the imbalances in the three areas of public sector wages, the economic spheres available for the private sector, and the availability of subsidies," His Highness the Prime Minister revealed.

"We have notices that the difficulties facing the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which need support from the public sector, at least in their early stages, in order to flourish and become able to create more jobs in the coming years," he pointed out.

His Highness the Prime Minister expects that more than 300,000 Kuwaiti citizens will join the labor market in the coming decade, noting that the public sector cannot absorb this huge number alone.

Dealing with the issue of subsidies, he said this item consumes over 20 percent of the appropriations in the state budget.

"It's unfair that well-off people get the same amounts of subsidies as low-income persons," His Highness the Prime Minister said, stressing the need to direct subsidies to the middle class and the disadvantaged people.

Regarding the national security, he said it has two tiers - internal and external, noting that the internal security services discharge their duties in combating organized crime, narcotic trade, human trafficking etc.

"The external security plays an important role in maximizing benefit from the country's soft power and good fame, and building strong relations with countries in the neighborhood and beyond, His Highness the Prime Minister said, citing as an example the strong response of the international community to the brutal Iraqi invasion.

"The State of Kuwait is determined to maintain its active role amid the challenging conditions in the Middle East region, including the indiscriminate attacks on, and brutal atrocities against our brothers in Palestine.

"These atrocities put the security and stability of the region in great peril," he pointed out.

Recalling the recent visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, he said that the joint communique issued at the end of the visit expressed a sincere desire to protect regional stability.

On sustainability, His Highness the Prime Minister said the economy of Kuwait relies primarily on depleting natural resources, and secures satisfactory growth rates and high standard of living.

"Faced with the fact that depleting resources make sustainability unlikely, we have to turn to renewable resources and dynamic economy with a view to maintaining the state of welfare and prosperity," he explained.

He highlighted the need of promoting human development and knowledge, building the capacity of human resources, and making better use of technology and artificial intelligence.

Noting that Kuwait's rating was promoted recently on the information and communication technology (ICT) index, he said Google Cloud selected Kuwait as its headquarters, a move that creates solid ground for the country's utilization of the hi-tech.

The ambitious Kuwait Vision 2035 aims to turn the northern area into a distinguished center for the financial, logistic, health and education services, His Highness the Prime Minister added.

