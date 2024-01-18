Cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities would meet the leadership's guidelines and help achieve the aspirations of the Kuwaiti people, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah affirmed on Thursday.

Speaking to the press after meeting with National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun, His Highness the Prime Minister stressed that the government was willing to extend its cooperation with the parliament in line with the constitution, which called for cooperation between the two sides.

Such cooperation would benefit citizens and residents and would help better address regional and international shifting challenges, he added.

He went on to say that the government would be addressing challenges facing economy and development, reviewing legislations and policies, which would enable the government to restructure and achieve reformation.

