Kuwait's Parliament has approved the new Housing Development law thus paving way for private companies to set up real estate development companies and implement large-scale residential projects and related infrastructure in the country, said a report.

The law has been approved by the National Assembly and has been referred to the government for further review, reported Kuna.

As per this, private sector businesses and citizens (through IPOs) will be key stakeholders and partners in the companies, thus helping to limit the financial burden on the government.

Enactment of the law for establishing companies to build towns and residential districts and develop them economically, along with realty funding, would largely contribute to speeding up execution of the housing applications, said Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Al Rguba.

Adoption of a bill for establishing companies to build towns "would contribute" to resolving the housing issue, stated the Kuna report.

The law comes in light of the pressing need to boost the supply of housing amid a severe and prolonged shortage, with the backlog of applicants for government housing schemes now soaring to 92,000, it added.

