National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun on Tuesday adjourned an ordinary parliament session until January 16-17 due to the government absence.

The speaker said owing to the government's resignation and the issuance of an Amir Order on December 20 accepting it, he was notified by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Esa Al-Kandari that the government wouldn't attend the session.

Under Article 116 of the Constitution, the government must be represented by its head or some of its members at assembly sessions.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had signed an Amiri Order appointing Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assigning him to form a new government.

