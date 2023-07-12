KUWAIT - National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun opened a complementary session Tuesday to look into a set of issues on the parliament agenda.

The MPs will discuss the Amiri Address which was delivered during the opening of the first ordinary session of the 17th legislative term on June 20.

The agenda also includes requests to form provisional committees on southern areas' problems, and cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

