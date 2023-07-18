KUWAIT - Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said on Sunday it is seeking to boost economic relations with Tunisian businesspeople.

Highlighting the need for more communication between the private sectors in both countries, The Chamber's Vice Chair Fahad Al-Jouan, affirmed in a statement that strength of Kuwaiti-Tunisian relations, pointing to the Chamber's aspiration to further them in terms of investment opportunities.

Al-Jouan's remarks came while receiving Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration Nabil Ammar, Tunisian Ambassador to Kuwait Al-Hashimi Ajeeli, and Kuwait's Ambassador to Tunisia Mansour Al-Omar.

Al-Jouan also voiced the Chamber's readiness to arrange such meetings with any visiting Tunisian economic delegation.

On his part, Minister Ammar underlined importance of Kuwait's investments as "they have been present for decades and had a pioneering role in the Tunisian economy," stressing the need to explore new economic ventures and expertise.

