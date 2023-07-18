KUWAIT - Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Acting Minister of Finance Dr. Saad Al-Barrak said that the government's work program for the 17th legislative term (2023-2027) is practical and based on a clear vision.

This came in Al-Barrak's speech during the discussion of the Government's work program in the Parliament's special session that the program was created in a record time.

He affirmed that the government will take into consideration the notes and observations of the MPs. He also displayed the government's work program consisting of five axes, and each one includes several programs. These programs are divided into executive projects that reflect the government's vision for the years (2023-2027).

