KUWAIT - Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took off on Monday on an official European trip that includes France, Italy, Austria and Hungary.

The Kuwaiti top diplomat is set to conduct several meeting with senior officials in each country to enhance bilateral ties, in addition to political discussions.

