KUWAIT - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah departed to Iraq Sunday on an official visit, where he will meet with Iraqi President Abdulatif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Soudani, parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Halbousi and Foreign Minister Dr. Fouad Hussein.

The minister was seen off by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and other officials.