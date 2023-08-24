Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held on Wednesday a telephone contact with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber congratulated, anew, minister Jilani on assuming the post of the foreign affairs, expressing aspiration to cooperate with him for solidifying bilateral relations at all levels.

For his part, minister Jilani also expressed aspiration to elevate level of the cooperation between the two states. Moreover, the two sides touched on means of boosting further the bilateral relations, examined regional and international issues.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).