MADRID - Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Saddiq Maarafi discussed bilateral ties, and regional and international issues of common interest, with the Spanish Director General for Morocco, Mediterranean and the Middle East at the Foreign Ministry, Alberto Ucelay. The Kuwaiti embassy in Spain mentioned in a statement on Thursday that Kuwaiti Ambassador to the country Khalifah Al-Khurafi was in attendance of the meeting held at the foreign ministry's headquarters.

Ambassador Maarafi congratulated Spain on presiding over European Union until December, and the two discussed Spain's priorities as chair of the union.

He added that Kuwait is working on easing visa procedures for Kuwaiti nationals wishing to attain the multi-visit entry visa.

Ucelay, on his part, affirmed Spain's full support to relieving Kuwaitis from the Schengen visa and the serious steps Kuwait took in that regard, and took note of the sturdy relations between the two nations.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).