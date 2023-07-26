KUWAIT - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, on Wednesday at Bayan Palace, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

The meeting was attended by President of the Diwan of Crown Prince Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan and Director of His Highness the Amir's office Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad, Director of His Highness the Crown Prince Office Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of His Highness the Crown Prince Diwan for Foreign Affairs Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Sadeq Marafi, and Britain's Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis.

