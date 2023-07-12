KUWAIT - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Wednesday received two invitations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to attend the 18th consultative meeting of the GCC leaders and the Gulf-Central Asia summit, due in Jeddah on July 19.

His Highness the Crown Prince received the two invitations from Saudi Ambassador in Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud at Bayan Palace.

His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Chief Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan and His Highness the Amir's Office Director Ambassador Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Director Retired Gen. Jamal Mohammad Al-Thiab and Undersecretary of His Highness the Crown Prince for Foreign Affairs Mazen Isa Al-Isa were present at the meeting.

