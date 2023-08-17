CAIRO - Trade facilitation committee for the Greater Arab Free Trade Area held Wednesday its 14th meeting chaired by Kuwaiti Finance Ministry Acting Undersecretary Talal Al-Nemash.

Chief of economic integration directorate at the League of Arab States, Bahjat Abu Al-Nasser, affirmed in inaugural speech the league's continual support to efforts developing the free trade area.

Last September, the league's economic and social council issued a decision approving several complimentary appendices to the executive program, clarified Abu Al-Nasser, adding that trade facilitation is part of these appendices.

The meeting is set to handle, over two days, observing commitments of Arab members of the World Trade Organization, providing technical support to non-members, and examining state models in implementing the trade facilitation agreement presented by Oman, Qatar and Egypt.

The congregation is set to file a report with outcomes and recommendation to the forthcoming economic social council meeting.

