RIYADH - Kuwait's Minister of Finance (MoF) and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Manaf Al-Hajri stressed on Monday the significance of galvanizing the economic deals on enhancing the joint Arab action.

Al-Hajri, head of the Kuwaiti delegation to the preparatory meetings for the extraordinary Arab summit, told KUNA in a statement that some topics on activating air, maritime and land transport have been discussed.

On Arab tourism, the Arab tourism strategy, which aims to boost Arab cooperation, and enhance confidence of Arab tourists and develop tourist innovation, has been adopted, he added in the statement after the meeting.

With regard to communication and information technology (digital technology), he said the Arab strategy for information and communication technology has been endorsed.

The strategy aims to develop the national and regional infrastructure in the Arab countries to form an inclusive Arab framework to coordinate efforts seeking to formulate national and regional policies and strategies in the Arab community during next years, he pointed out.

The conferees further discussed the latest developments of completing requirements related to establishing the Arab free zone and customs union, he stated.

In addition, several topics have been covered during the meetings that included Arab League Secretary General's report on implementing the 31st Arab Summit resolutions and others, he revealed.

Al-Hajri stressed Kuwait's keenness on making a successful Arab summit due in Saudi Arabia through helping making resolutions to enhance the joint Arab economic and social action.

He stated that Kuwait welcomed Syria's return to the Arab League after a 12-year suspension.